Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Texas League Championship Series Game 1 — Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at Hodgetown, Amarillo, Texas
Radio: KTBZ-1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP JoJo Gray (3-2, 2.75 ERA regular season; 0-0, 0.00 playoffs); Amarillo, RHP Lake Bachar (8-4, 3.98 regular season; 0-1, 16.88 playoffs)
Season series: Drillers lead 9-5
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Amarillo (Game 3 — 6 TVs giveaway)
Driller bits
Finals rematch: Both franchises met in last year’s TL finals, swept by Tulsa in three games. Amarillo’s franchise was located in San Antonio last year. Tulsa’s active roster has four returnees from last year’s playoffs — Errol Robinson, Shea Spitzbarth, Mitchael Boyle and Nolan Long. Two players, Logan Landon and Eric Peterson, are with the Drillers but not active. Amarillo has nine returnees — Lake Bachar, Travis Radke, Emmanuel Ramirez, Kyle Overstreet, Hudson Potts, Peter Van Gansen, Buddy Reed, Dauris Valdez and Owen Miller. Both managers also return, Tulsa’s Scott Hennessey and Amarillo’s Phillip Wellman.
Reversal of fortune: The home team lost all five games of the South finals as Amarillo dropped the first two at home and then won three at Midland. In 2017, Midland dropped the first two games of the TLCS at home before winning the final three in Tulsa. The winning pitcher for Midland in the 2017 NLCS Game 5 in Tulsa was James Naile, who tossed six shutout innings and also was the winner in the 2016 pennant clincher. But in Game 5 on Sunday, he was battered for six of the seven runs Amarillo scored in the second inning of a 7-5 win. Last year, the home team won all five games in the South finals, with San Antonio overcoming Corpus Christi, which won the first two.
Title history: The Drillers have won four pennants and Tulsa overall has nine in the TL. Amarillo’s only pennant was in 1976.
Strong starters: Drillers starting pitchers had a 1.57 ERA in the North finals. None of the five starters allowed more than two runs.