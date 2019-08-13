Tulsa Drillers vs Springfield Cardinals

Tulsa Drillers catcher Stevie Berman (27) catches a foul ball during the baseball game between the Tulsa Drillers and the Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK FIELD on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Tommy Parsons (4-4, 5.05 ERA); Tulsa, RHP JoJo Gray (2-2, 2.05)

Season series: Drillers lead 17-9.

Promotions: Bark In the Park — Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs, with proper vaccination records through the Arvest and Oil Derrick entrances, to enjoy the game from the Busch Terrace or grass berm.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Springfield (Thirsty Thursday/First Responders T-Shirt giveaway)

Driller bits

Tool time: The Drillers fared well in Baseball America’s “Best Tools” survey of Texas League managers published in its August edition. The survey was done during the season’s first half. Cody Thomas was ranked as the Texas League’s best power prospect. Gavin Lux, now with Triple-A Oklahoma City, won several TL titles — best batting prospect, best defensive shortstop and most exciting player. Dustin May, now in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was the best pitching prospect and had the best breaking pitch. Two current Drillers, JoJo Gray (best fastball) and Donovan Casey (best outfield arm) were survey winners in the Single-A California League.

Top play: Springfield right fielder Justin Toerner’s game-saving catch that ended a 5-2 win over the Drillers on Monday night at ONEOK Field was ESPN SportsCenter’s play of the day.

Another web gem: Springfield third baseman Elehuris Montero made a diving stab of a hot grounder as he robbed pinch-hitter Omar Estevez of a hit in the sixth inning Tuesday.

Attendance comparison (60 dates): 2019: 334,920; 2018: 315,581.



