Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at Hodgetown, Amarillo, Texas
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, LHP Leo Crawford (1-0, 2.05); Amarillo, RHP Jesse Scholtens (5-6, 5.37)
Season series: Drillers lead 6-4.
Driller bits
Playing a hunch: Drillers manager Scott Hennessey gave Donovan Casey, normally a center fielder, his first start in left field Saturday night. In the fourth inning, Casey’s leaping catch over the wall robbed Corpus Christi’s Jake Meyers of a three-run homer and helped spark the Drillers to a 6-5 comeback victory in 10 innings.
“That’s one of the plays of the year,” Hennssey said. “Something told me to put him out there. If he doesn’t make that catch it would have been 8-1. That gave us a chance.”
Hot pitching: Drillers lefty Michael Boyle struck out all three Corpus Christi batters in the ninth Sunday to win $10,000 for a lucky fan as part of a Mega Money promotion. Boyle has allowed one hit in eight shutout innings during his last five relief appearances.
“He can definitely pitch at the next level with the way he’s throwing right now, getting his slider over for strikes,” Hennessey said. “He was lights out with his fastball-slider combo.”
Injury report: Drillers third baseman Cristian Santana, who is third in the Texas League with a .303 batting average, may be back in the lineup a few days earlier than his projected Sept. 2 return. Santana (quad) has been sidelined since Aug. 6.
Web gem: Tulsa center fielder Drew Avans made a diving catch to rob Corpus Christi’s Stephen Wrenn of a line-drive hit in the eighth inning Sunday.
Magic numbers: With eight games remaining, the Drillers’ magic number is one (a Tulsa win or Springfield loss) to clinch a wild card berth. Tulsa’s magic number is seven (Tulsa wins or Arkansas losses) to win the North Division’s second-half title.
Home advantage: The Drillers finished their home schedule with a 43-27 record — best in the TL — just ahead of last year’s 43-28.
Attendance comparison (Final; regular season): 2019: 374,501 (68 dates); 2018: 350,396 (67 dates)
