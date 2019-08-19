Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Jesse Scholtens (5-6, 5.42 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Edwin Uceta (6-2, 3.32)
Season series: Drillers lead 4-3
Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- General admission lawn tickets are $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for only $2 each. In addition, fans can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Also, from 6 to 8 p.m., Busch and Busch Light will be on sale for $2 on the concourse behind home plate and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Amarillo (Bark In the Park)
Driller bits
Looking ahead: After their last scheduled off-day of the regular season Monday, the Drillers will open a three-game series against Amarillo on Tuesday. The Drillers' final homestand, which will also include three games against Corpus Christi, will feature the following promotions -- Clayton Kershaw gold jersey giveaway Thursday; Fireworks and Texas League All-Star tumbler giveaway Friday; Oklahoma City Thunder Night on Saturday; Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday. All games start at 7:05 p.m., with the exception of 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
By the numbers: After Sunday's extra-inning loss, the Drillers finished 14-12 against Northwest Arkansas and 42-42 against North Division teams. NWA has 10 walk-off wins this season with four of them coming against Tulsa in the last 11 days. Tulsa is 2-9 in extra innings.
Attendance comparison (62 dates): 2019: 342,509; 2018: 326,661.