Drillers vs. Springfield Baseball

Oklahoma City Thunder basketball mascot Rumble and Drillers mascot Hornsby will likely meet against on Saturday at ONEOK Field. Tulsa World file photo

 JAMES GIBBARD

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Jesse Scholtens (5-6, 5.42 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Edwin Uceta (6-2, 3.32)

Season series: Drillers lead 4-3

Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- General admission lawn tickets are $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for only $2 each. In addition, fans can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Also, from 6 to 8 p.m., Busch and Busch Light will be on sale for $2 on the concourse behind home plate and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Amarillo (Bark In the Park)

Driller bits

Looking ahead: After their last scheduled off-day of the regular season Monday, the Drillers will open a three-game series against Amarillo on Tuesday. The Drillers' final homestand, which will also include three games against Corpus Christi, will feature the following promotions -- Clayton Kershaw gold jersey giveaway Thursday; Fireworks and Texas League All-Star tumbler giveaway Friday; Oklahoma City Thunder Night on Saturday; Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday. All games start at 7:05 p.m., with the exception of 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

By the numbers: After Sunday's extra-inning loss, the Drillers finished 14-12 against Northwest Arkansas and 42-42 against North Division teams. NWA has 10 walk-off wins this season with four of them coming against Tulsa in the last 11 days. Tulsa is 2-9 in extra innings.

Attendance comparison (62 dates): 2019: 342,509; 2018: 326,661.

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Barry covers pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, coordinates the World's high school sports coverage, and writes on high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393