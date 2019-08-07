Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Parker Curry (4-5, 3.04 ERA); NW Arkansas, RHP Jackson Kowar (2-4, 3.02)
Season series: Drillers lead 11-8.
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Monday vs. Springfield (Mega Money)
Driller bits
Roster moves: Drillers infielder Cristian Santana (quad) was placed on the injured list Wednesday and infielder Eric Peterson was activated. Santana is third in the Texas League with a .303 batting average and second in his with 120.
Crawford's delivery: Leo Crawford, a left-hander who pitched six shutout innings in his Tulsa debut Tuesday, has a unique delivery as described by manager Scott Hennessey, "You can call it a shimmy, he does something different every time. It's part of what he does, it's his deception. He holds it, he pauses, he pauses three times, he speeds you up, that's what he does, and he's mastered it. His change-up makes his fastball (in the 89-to-92 mph range) play up."
Thomas' hustle: Hennessey on Cody Thomas' infield hit in the eighth inning Tuesday: "The thing I like is it's a 10-0 game, and he hits a routine groundball to second base and he's running down the line like its a 2-2 game. It's great to see that, it's how hard he plays every day. You want to play hard until the last out and that's what he does."
Looking ahead: In the Drillers' four-game series coming up at Springdale, Northwest Arkansas will be known as the Growlin' Chickens on Friday and Saturday in recognition of that area's poultry heritage.
Attendance comparison (58 dates): 2019: 327,369; 2018: 305,795.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World