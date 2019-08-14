Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Evan Kruczynski (2-7, 5.63 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Edwin Uceta (5-2, 3.45)
Season series: Drillers lead 17-10.
Promotions: First Responders T-shirt — The first 1,000 fans to enter through the Arvest or Oil Derrick gates will receive a First Responders T-shirt. The Drillers also will offer free tickets for all Tulsa-area first responders. All first responders who show their ID will receive two free field reserved or general admission tickets. Thirsty Thursday — Coors Light, Miller Lite and soft drinks for $2 per serving.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Injury report: Drillers hitting leader Cristian Santana (quad) is projected to return to action on Labor Day for the regular-season finale and be available for the playoffs. Santana is third in the Texas League with a .303 batting average. ... Relief pitcher Marshall Kasowski, who has been on Tulsa’s IL since June 13, is on a rehab assignment in the Arizona League and has not allowed a run in two appearances.
Roster moves: The Drillers placed catcher Steve Berman (groin) on the injured list Wednesday as catcher Jordan Procyshen rejoined Tulsa from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.
Alumni report: Edwin Rios (2016-17) hit his first two major league home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. ... Dustin May, who was with Tulsa until late June, picked up his first major league win for the Dodgers on Tuesday. ... Jose De Leon (2015) pitched in the majors for Tampa Bay on Wednesday for the first time since 2017.
Attendance comparison (61 dates): 2019: 338,369; 2018: 323,146.