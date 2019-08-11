Monday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Johan Oviedo (5-6, 5.60 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Markus Solbach (2-0, 0.59)
Season series: Drillers lead 16-8
Promotions: Mega Money — Fans can win up to $10,000 based on game events.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Series split: Freddy Fermin’s bases-loaded single in the ninth inning gave the Northwest Arkansas Naturals a 3-2 win over the Drillers on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.
His winning hit gave the Naturals (47-69 overall, 16-32 second half) their second walk-off win in the past three days and a split of their four-game series with the Drillers (64-54, 27-22).
Drillers reliever Jordan Sheffield (2-3) opened the ninth by walking two batters sandwiched around a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with no outs for Fermin, whose winning single was given up by Luis Vasquez.
Fermin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He only had one RBI in his previous 12 games. Tulsa led twice, but each time Fermin had a tying RBI, including his seventh-inning single that made it 2-2.
Roster move: Tulsa pitcher Justin De Fratus (6-8, 4.96) was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Hot hitter: Drillers infielder Errol Robinson is batting .450 during a six-game hitting streak.
Looking ahead: The Drillers host Springfield in the opener of a four-game series Monday. Tulsa, which has 21 regular-season games remaining, swept three home games over the Cardinals last week.
Attendance comparison (58 dates): 2019: 327,369; 2018: 305,795.