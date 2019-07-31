Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Conner Greene (3-9, 5.44 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Edwin Uceta (3-2, 3.83)
Season series: Drillers lead 8-7.
Promotions: Thirsty Thursday: Featured domestic beer and soft drinks will be available for $2 per serving and $4 featured craft beer.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. NW Arkansas (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Looking ahead: After Wednesday’s open date, the Drillers will open a seven-game homestand Thursday, facing Northwest Arkansas for four, followed by the Springfield Cardinals for three. The Drillers will play 17 of their next 25 games at home before finishing the regular season with a seven-game road trip. Their only remaining off day is Aug. 19.
Home hitting: Cristian Santana is the Drillers’ hitting leader at home this season with a .343 batting average, followed by Omar Estevez at .317 and Zach McKinstry at .293. Santana and McKinstry are tied for the most home homers by active Drillers with five each.
Attendance comparison (51 dates): 2019: 292,935; 2018: 267,784.