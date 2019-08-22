Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, RHP Cristian Javier (6-3, 2.07 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Edwin Uceta (6-2, 3.32)
Season series: Drillers lead 6-2.
Promotions: Fireworks/All-Star Tumbler giveaway — The first 1,000 fans through the Arvest or Oil Derrick Gates will receive a Texas League All-Star Game tumbler. There will be fireworks after the game.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Corpus Christi (OKC Thunder Night)
Driller bits
Familiar foe: Former Drillers reliever Andre Scrubb will return to ONEOK Field for the first time since joining Corpus Christi on July 25 when he was traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Houston Astros for Tyler White. Scrubb was 6-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 29 games for Tulsa. With the Hooks, he has a 2.03 ERA in nine appearances and has converted all three of his save chances.
Winning streak: Yordy Cabrera became the first Drillers pitcher in at least 30 years to pick up wins on consecutive days as he was the beneficiary of Tulsa rallies on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Long game: The Drillers’ game time of 3:51 for their 4-3, 11-inning win over Amarillo on Wednesday was their longest of the season.
Effective rule: Last year’s rule change in the minors of having a runner placed at second base to start each inning has had its desired effect of keeping extra-inning games from becoming marathons. The Drillers have played 12 extra-inning games this season and none have gone past the 11th.
Attendance comparison (65 dates): 2019: 354,851; 2018: 338,621.