Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Angel Rondon (4-3, 2.87 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Parker Curry (4-5, 3.04)
Season series: Drillers lead 14-8
Promotions: $2 Tuesday — General admission lawn tickets are $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for only $2 each. In addition, fans can save $2 on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, from 6-8 p.m., Busch and Busch Light will be on sale for $2 on the concourse behind home plate and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Springfield (Bark In the Park)
Driller bits
TL honors Gray: Tulsa pitcher Jo Jo Gray was named the Texas League’s pitcher of the week for July 29-Aug. 4. In two starts, Gray was 2-0 and allowed only one run in 11 innings, with one walk and 11 strikeouts. Amarillo’s Owen Miller was the hitter of the week. Former Drillers infielder Edwin Rios was named the Pacific Coast League’s hitter of the week as he went 7-for-14 with three homers and 11 RBIs for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Roster moves: Relief pitchers Shea Spitzbarth and Stetson Allie returned to Tulsa from Oklahoma City while pitcher Justin De Fratus was placed on the injured list. Spitzbarth, who has a 2.79 ERA in 22 games for Tulsa this season, was with OKC for six weeks and posted an 8.18 ERA in 20 outings. Allie, a former outfielder who was with Tulsa in 2017-18, had an 8.16 ERA in 33 games for OKC.
Strong arm: Drillers right fielder Carlos Rincon had two assists Monday.
Different look: For the first time this TL season at ONEOK Field, the starting pitcher was not in the customary No. 9 slot in the lineup as Springfield’s Evan Kruczynski batted eighth. In his two at-bats, he walked and had a sacrifice bunt.
Attendance comparison (56 dates): 2019: 319,390; 2018: 295,552.