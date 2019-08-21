Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Jesse Scholtens (5-6, 5.42 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Markus Solbach (3-0, 1.03)
Season series: Drillers lead 5-3.
Promotions: Clayton Kershaw gold jersey giveaway — The first 1,500 fans through the Arvest or Oil Derrick gates will receive a replica Clayton Kershaw gold championship jersey, a replica of what he wore in his game with the Drillers on April 9. Thirsty Thursday — Budweiser, Bud Light and soda will be available for $2 per serving. Karbach Tasty Waves craft beer will be available for $4. Rustic Cuff — Rustic Cuff will release its Minor League Baseball line, including Drillers cuffs that will be for sale in the Official Team Store at ONEOK Field. Also, Rustic Cuff will have a mobile unit on Elgin Avenue with Major League Baseball cuffs available to purchase.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Corpus Christi (Fireworks/All-Star Tumbler giveaway)
Driller bits
Extra innings: Wednesday’s extra-inning game was the Drillers’ 12th of the season and sixth at home. The game was not completed before press time. For a game story, go to tulsaworld.com/sports.
Good fielder: Drillers left-hander Leo Crawford, who allowed three runs in five innings Wednesday, snared a line drive to end his outing. He also concluded his other start at ONEOK Field with a similar play on Aug. 6.
Quick transition: Javy Guerra, who made his Amarillo debut with a scoreless inning Wednesday, was an infielder in 13 major league games for the San Diego Padres last season before converting to pitcher.
Roster move: Relief pitcher Luis Vasquez was moved from Tulsa’s injured list to Triple-A Oklahoma City’s roster.
Strong finisher: Drillers pitcher JoJo Gray has retired the last batter he has faced in his past six outings, including four on strikeouts. Gray, after allowing three consecutive baserunners, struck out his final batter Tuesday with runners at the corners and no outs.
“I think his best pitch of the night was his last pitch, and he’s done that a few times this year when he knows he’s coming out,” manager Scott Hennessey said. “He’s a shutdown guy and a frontline starter.”
Strong arm: Drillers catcher Connor Wong threw out 3-of-5 basestealers Tuesday. “He’s shut down the running game ever since he’s been here,” Hennessey said. “He’s athletic, quick transfer and plus-arm strength. More importantly, he handles the (pitching) staff real good.”
On the caught stealing to end the game, there was the rarity of third baseman Errol Robinson making the tag at second base due to the Drillers being in a shift.
Attendance comparison (64 dates): 2019: 349,805; 2018: 334,907.