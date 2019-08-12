Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Alex FaGalde (3-2, 2.05 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Parker Curry (4-5, 2.88)
Season series: Drillers lead 16-9
Promotions: $2 Tuesday — General admission lawn tickets are $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for only $2 each. In addition, fans can save $2 on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, from 6 to 8 p.m., Busch and Busch Light will be on sale for $2 on the concourse behind home plate and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Springfield (Bark In the Park)
Driller bits
Cards prevail: Right fielder Justin Toerner leaped over the wall and into the Drillers bullpen to rob Cody Thomas of a tying three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to save Springfield’s 5-2 victory on Monday night at ONEOK Field.
It was the second time this season that Toerner ended a game in Tulsa with a catch over the right-field wall to rob Thomas of a homer — it also occurred on July 10, ending a Tulsa comeback.
Conner Capel’s tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning propelled Springfield in the opener of a four-game series. Capel also drove in the Cardinals’ first run with a fourth-inning single.
After Drillers starter Markus Solbach breezed through five innings, lefty relievers Logan Salow (0-2) and Michael Boyle combined to give up four runs and issue seven walks in a combined 2⅓ innings. Boyle also committed a costly throwing error in the eighth.
Springfield right-hander Johan Oviedo (6-6) allowed one run in six innings to pick up the win. He didn’t make it through the first inning in his last previous start Wednesday at ONEOK Field.
The Drillers (64-55 overall, 27-23 second half) had won 10 of 12 previous home games against Springfield (54-66, 24-26) this season.
Awards sweep: The Drillers claimed both weekly TL awards as Omar Estevez was named the top hitter and Joe Crawford the top pitcher for Aug. 5-11. Estevez batted .476 with two homers and five RBIs. Crawford did not allow an earned run over 11 innings in his first two Double-A starts.
Roster move: Drillers reliever Luis Vasquez was placed on the disabled list.
Attendance comparison (59 dates): 2019: 330,964; 2018: 312,082.