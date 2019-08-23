Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, RHP Bryan Abreu (6-2, 4.43 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Edwin Uceta (6-2, 3.32)
Season series: Drillers lead 6-3.
Promotions: Oklahoma City Thunder Night — The first 1,000 fans to enter through the Arvest or Oil Derrick Gates will receive a Thunder-Drillers Basketball. The Drillers will be wearing basketball-styled jerseys modeled after the Thunder’s Native American jerseys. Fans will have an opportunity to bid on the game-worn jerseys in a silent auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa. Rumble, the Thunder Drummers, the Thunder Girls and the Storm Chasers will perform. One lucky fan will win four tickets to the Thunder preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 8 at the BOK Center.
On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Corpus Christi (OKC Thunder Night)
Driller bits
Hot hitters: Tulsa’s Drew Avans and Connor Wong each extended their hitting streaks to seven games Friday.
Home and away: The Drillers entered Friday with the Texas League’s best home record at 41-26 — one game ahead of Arkansas. Tulsa was tied for second with Frisco for the best road record at 29-32, behind Arkansas’ 35-28.
Toro moves to majors: Third baseman Abraham Toro, who is second in the Texas League with a .306 batting average and leads with a .906 OPS for Corpus Christi, made his major league debut Thursday for the Houston Astros. Toro played college baseball in Oklahoma at Seminole State.
Attendance comparison (66 dates): 2019: 361,858; 2018: 343,330.