Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Johan Oviedo (5-5, 5.24 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Markus Solbach (1-0, 0.00)
Season series: Drillers lead 15-8.
Promotions: Bark In the Park — Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs, with proper vaccination records, through the Arvest and Oil Derrick entrances, to enjoy the game from the Busch Terrace or grass berm.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Monday vs. Springfield (Mega Money)
Driller bits
Roster moves: The Drillers received outfielder Donovan Casey from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and placed outfielder Logan Landon on the injured list. Casey, 23, was hitting .270 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs. They also activated catcher Jordan Procyshen off the IL and returned him to RC.
Hot pitcher: Edwin Uceta is 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA in his past five appearances.
Hot hitter: Omar Estevez went 3-for-4 Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games.
Alumni report: A pair of 2018 Drillers pitchers picked up their first major league wins on consecutive days with six shutout innings each — Minnesota’s Devin Smeltzer on Sunday and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin on Monday. ... Gavin Lux, who was promoted to Oklahoma City in late June, was named the Pacific Coast League player of the month. Lux led the PCL in batting average (.435), on-base percentage (.519), OPS (1.356) and triples (four) in July.
Attendance comparison (57 dates): 2019: 323,788; 2018: 298,998.