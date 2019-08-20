Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Jesse Scholtens (5-6, 5.42 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Edwin Uceta (6-2, 3.32)
Season series: Drillers lead 5-3
Promotions: Bark In the Park — Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs, with proper vaccination records through the Arvest and Oil Derrick entrances, to enjoy the game from the Busch Terrace or grass berm.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Springfield (Clayton Kershaw gold jersey giveaway/Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Roster moves: The Drillers released infielder Angelo Mora, who batted .291 with 27 RBIs in 49 games, to make room for shortstop Jeter Downs, who moved up from Rancho Cucamonga. Downs had 19 homers and 75 RBIs with a .269 batting average for RC.
Strong relief: Shea Spitzbarth, who picked up the save Tuesday, has not allowed an earned run in six outings since returning from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Hot hitter: Tulsa’s Errol Robinson is batting .379 in 18 games this month.
By the numbers: The Drillers lead the Texas League with a .261 batting average and is second in ERA at 3.38. Amarillo is second in batting at .260 and fifth in ERA at 4.25. Tulsa is seventh in fielding (.974) and Amarillo is sixth (.981). Arkansas leads in pitching (2.92) and fielding (.985).
Attendance comparison (63 dates): 2019: 345,838; 2018: 331,070.