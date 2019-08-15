Friday
Up next: 7:15 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, LHP Leo Crawford (1-0, 0.00 ERA); NW Arkansas, LHP J.C. Cloney (2-4, 3.84)
Season series: Drillers lead 13-10.
Promotions: Faith and Family Night with a pre-game concert by Josh Wilson.
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Behind the plate: During his first month with the Drillers, catcher Connor Wong has made a good impression on manager Scott Hennessey. “He is really helping us,” Hennessey said. “It doesn’t show up a lot in the stat sheets sometimes, but he’s done a great job handling the (pitching) staff and shutting down the (opponents’) running game.”
Pitch limit: Drillers right-hander JoJo Gray, normally a starter, has been on a 50-pitch limit in his past two appearances because the parent Los Angeles Dodgers are limiting his workload during the regular season so he can be available for the playoffs. Gray allowed one run in three innings Wednesday.
Change of pace: Thursday’s series finale against Springfield took 2:54 — a bit faster than the first three games that took 3:30, 3:42 and 3:15.
Roster count: The Drillers have used 58 players this year — that would have been a team record prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers becoming their parent team in 2015, but right now it ranks as the fewest moves in the affiliation’s five seasons.
Attendance comparison (62 dates): 2019: 342,509; 2018: 326,661.