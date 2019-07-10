Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas.
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Logan Bawcom (0-0, 5.52 ERA); NW Arkansas, RHP Brady Singer (2-0 6.28)
Season series: Naturals lead 6-5.
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 16 vs. Frisco ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Injury report/Roster moves: Drillers outfielder Chris Parmelee was placed on the injured list after leaving Tuesday’s game with a strained abdominal muscle suffered while scoring from first base on Carlos Rincon’s two-out double earlier in the game. Parmelee’s roster spot was filled by infielder Angelo Mora, sent down from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Mora is batting .325 in 22 games for Tulsa this season and .231 in 45 games for OKC.
Streaking Santana: Tulsa third baseman Cristian Santana extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single in the first inning Wednesday.
Boyle ejected: Drillers reliever Michael Boyle, who had pitched a scoreless sixth inning Wednesday, was ejected from the game while warming up in the seventh and his glove was confiscated by Justin Robinson, the umpire crew chief.
Pitchers at the plate: Drillers pitchers are batting .235 with six RBIs in 51 at-bats this season. They also have three of the team’s four sacrifice bunts.
Attendance comparison (44 dates): 2019: 255,064; 2018: 236,818.