Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Frisco, RHP Jason Bahr (0-2, 6.00 ERA); Tulsa, TBA
Season series: Drillers lead 6-0.
Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- General admission lawn tickets are $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for only $2 each. In addition, fans can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Also, from 6 to 8 p.m., Busch and Busch Light will be on sale for $2 on the concourse behind home plate and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Frisco (Bark In the Park)
Driller bits
Homestand starts: After an open date Monday, the Drillers are scheduled to start a seven-game homestand Tuesday. After facing Frisco for three games, Midland will be the opponent for four games Friday through Monday. All games on the homestand are at 7:05 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled on Friday and Saturday.
Promotion added: The Drillers have added a promotion -- Thursday, Aug. 22 will be Clayton Kershaw Jersey Night to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching ace's rehab-pitching appearance in Tulsa earlier this season. The first 1,500 fans to enter the stadium that evening will receive a Drillers gold Clayton Kershaw jersey, just like the one he wore with the Drillers.
Happy anniversary: Tuesday is the 41st anniversary of Tulsa's Dave Righetti setting a Texas League record with 21 strikeouts against Midland on July 16, 1978 at Driller Park.
Attendance comparison (44 dates): 2019: 255,064; 2018: 236,818.