Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Daulton Jefferies (0-1, 4.11 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Edwin Uceta (1-2, 5.00)
Season series: Drillers lead 4-2.
Promotions: Fireworks
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Midland (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Laser throw: Connor Wong, in his first start at catcher since joining the Drillers this week from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, threw out Frisco speedster Leody Taveras trying to steal second in the sixth inning Thursday. “That was one of our best throws of the year,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “It was on a breaking ball and he (Taveras) got a good jump. He’s got a really good arm and will be able to help us at multiple positions.”
Surging Santana: Drillers infielder Cristian Santana went 2-for-4 Thursday after entering the game ranked second in the TL with 101 hits, fifth in batting average at .303 and fifth in total bases with 145.
Short-handed bullpen: The Drillers are without lefty reliever Michael Boyle during this homestand after he received a 10-game suspension from the Texas League following his ejection from the July 10 game against Springfield. Umpires confiscated his glove that night after inspecting it and finding pine tar.
Alumni report: Gavin Lux, promoted from Tulsa three weeks ago, extended his homer streak to five games, his hitting streak to 15 games and had his first five-hit game as a pro in Triple-A Oklahoma City’s 18-5 win over Iowa on Thursday. Lux is batting 531 in 15 games. Former Drillers outfielder Kyle Garlick had his second three-homer game of the season for OKC.
Rehabbing Ranger: Texas Rangers rehabbing catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who had a go-ahead single Thursday for Frisco, went 2-for-12 with two RBIs in the three-game series against Tulsa.
Attendance comparison (47 dates): 2019: 267,600; 2018: 250,095.