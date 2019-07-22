Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP, Jo Jo Gray (0-1, 5.06 ERA); Frisco, RHP Jason Bahr (0-2, 5.92)
Season series: Drillers lead 7-2
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 1 vs. NW Arkansas (Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
RockHounds win: Former Oklahoma State catcher Collin Theroux had a two-run double to help Midland defeat Tulsa 7-3 Monday night at ONEOK Field.
Edwin Diaz scored three times and had his first three-hit game since May 25 for the RockHounds (51-49 overall, 17-14 second half), who won the final two to salvage a split of the four-game series.
Justin De Fratus (6-6), who had eight quality “starts” in his previous nine appearances, was charged with seven runs and 10 hits in five innings.
Drillers outfielder Carlos Rincon’s homer was his fifth of the season, but first since June 18 — a span of 25 games.
After Tulsa (53-47, 16-15) scored twice in the fourth to cut its deficit to 4-3, Midland answered with three runs after two outs in the fifth. Dan Gamache was hit by a pitch and Diaz poked a single. Nate Mondou’s infield hit drove in Gamache from third. Theroux then followed with his only hit in 10-bats in the series to break the game open. Theroux entered the game with only one RBI in his last 16 games.
Drillers relievers Victor Gonzalez and Yordy Cabrera combined to allow only one hit over four scoreless innings.
Bedlam battle: Theroux threw out former University of Oklahoma outfielder Cody Thomas on a stolen-base attempt in the second.
Manager tossed: Midland manager Scott Steinmann was ejected from Monday’s game for arguing in the fourth inning.
Lux honored: Gavin Lux, who ranks second in the TL with a .313 batting average, was named the Pacific Coast League player of the week for July 15-21. In seven games, Lux batted .500 (15-for-30) with five homers and 12 RBIs for Oklahoma City. He was promoted from Tulsa on June 27.
Attendance comparison (51 dates): 2019: 292,935; 2018: 267,784.