Sunday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Kyle Friedrichs (3-5, 3.95 ERA); Tulsa, LHP Rob Zastryzny (0-1, 3.00)
Season series: Drillers lead 6-2
Promotions: Christmas in July — The first 500 kids, ages 12 and under, through the Arvest and Oil Derrick entrances will receive a Hornsby Christmas ornament. Kids Eat Free — All kids, 12 and under, will receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, milk, fruit cup and ice cream sandwich.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Monday vs. Midland (Mega Money)
Driller bits
Curry, Estevez lead win: Parker Curry combined with three others to pitch a three-hitter and strike out 14 to lead the Drillers past the RockHounds 3-0 before 7,428 fans Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Curry (3-4) followed opener Andre Scubb and pitched 5 ⅓ innings. The Drillers (53-45 overall, 16-13 second half) didn’t allow a hit until Tyler Ramirez lined a two-out single in the sixth. Curry walked two and struck out nine. In his past three home games, he has retired 50 of the last 60 batters he has faced, with two of the runners coming on errors. In his past 10 games, he has a 1.61 ERA.
“The last month he has been unhittable,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “An unbelievable performance tonight. He has just been so consistent. He’s a joy to watch pitch. In an age where everybody wants velocity, he’s kind of a throwback. He pitches on the edges — curveball, change-up — he keeps hitters off balance.”
Omar Estevez had two RBIs, equaling his total from the previous 12 games since coming off the IL. In the fourth, Estevez singled home Zach McKinstry, who led off with a double. Those were Tulsa’s only hits off starter Matt Milburn (5-7) until Drew Avans’ bunt hit in the seventh.
The Drillers scored twice in the eighth off reliever John Gorman. Jared Walker drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on McKinstry’s hit-and-run single. Estevez’s slow grounder scored Walker as shortstop Edwin Diaz’s throw home was late. With two outs, McKinstry scored when third baseman Taylor Motter couldn’t field cleanly Cody Thomas’ slow grounder.
Rare sacrifice: McKinstry’s sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning was the Drillers’ first at home since Estevez did it on April 7. The Drillers have five sacrifice bunts this season, including two by pitcher Justin De Fratus.
Hot hitter: Drillers infielder Errol Robinson entered Saturday batting .371 in his past 10 games and .319 overall for Tulsa since returning from Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 29. Hennessey said, “He’s playing real good on both sides of the ball. What I want from him is to continue to do this and be consistent so we can get him back up there to Triple-A.”
Attendance comparison (49 dates): 2019: 282,489; 2018: 258,713.