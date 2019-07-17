Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Frisco, RHP Tyler Phillips (2-7, 6.80 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Josiah Gray (Drillers debut; 8-0, 2.08 at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga/Great Lakes)
Season series: Drillers lead 7-1.
Promotions: Drillers watch giveaway — The first 1,000 fans to enter through the Arvest or Oil Derrick gates will receive a Drillers watch. Thirsty Thursday — Budweiser, Bud Light and soft drinks will be available for $2 per serving. Karbach Tasty Waves craft beer will also be available for $4.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Midland (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Roster moves: The Drillers received pitcher Josiah Gray from high Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and placed right-hander Logan Bawcom on the injured list. Gray, 21, is 7-0 with a 1.61 ERA in his last 10 starts and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his last outing. He was acquired last December by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-player deal with the Cincinnati Reds.
Learning experience: Former New York Mets pitcher Rafael Montero shut out the Drillers over three innings in Tuesday’s loss to Frisco. Montero was 5-11 with the Mets in 2017 before undergoing Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss all of ‘18. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey sees value in the Drillers facing pitchers with major league experience. Hennessey said, “Plan A might not work for a guy and we were definitely on his fastball so he went to Plan B and we have to adjust. ... He kept us off balance, and his changeup and breaking ball were good. A great performance for him.”
In a pinch: Drillers pinch-hitters are hitting 243 with nine hits in 37 at-bats this season. Cristian Santana, 2-for-2, is the only Driller with more than one hit as a pinch-hitter.
Attendance comparison (46 dates): 2019: 263,212; 2018: 245,301.