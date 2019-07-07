Monday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Evan Kruczynski (2-3, 6.84 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Edwin Uceta (0-2, 5.76)
Season series: Drillers lead 12-6.
Promotions: Mega Money Monday — Adult fans can sign up for free and must be in attendance to win for a chance at going home with up to $10,000, based on game events.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
De Fratus pitches gem: Justin De Fratus combined with two relievers on a four-hitter to lead the Drillers past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-0 on Sunday night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers (46-40 overall, 9-8 second half) salvaged a split of the four-game series with the Naturals (39-45, 8-8).
De Fratus (5-4) allowed four hits, struck out six and didn’t issue a walk over seven innings. It was his fifth quality start in his last six appearances.
“He was outstanding,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Worked both sides of the plate, he had four pitches going, kept them off balance and never let them get into a rhythm. He never got into a pattern. Just a phenomenal job by a veteran pitcher.”
Zach McKinstry’s 409-foot leadoff homer in the first inning was the only run until Logan Landon’s three-run, two-out double in the seventh. Landon was in an 0-for-19 drought since a three-run homer Monday.
“Last night (Saturday) he probably saved us six or seven runs defensively,” Hennessey said. “That was one of the best games I’ve seen in center field in this league in a long time. If we get that bat going a little bit, he’s going to be a good player. And Cody Thomas did the same thing for us tonight in left field in both gaps, and showed his athleticism. Just a phenomenal series by our outfielders.”
Thomas had several quality defensive gems, including a tumbling catch to rob Angelo Castellano of a two-run, extra-base hit in the second. Thomas also had a hit and scored on Landon’s double.
Late Saturday: Cristian Santana lined a walk-off RBI single with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth to give the Drillers a 3-2 victory over NWA before 6,543 fans at ONEOK Field. Santana, hitless in four previous at-bats, has not gone 0-for-5 in any of his 76 games this season. Tulsa snapped a four-game losing streak.
“That was probably our biggest win of the year — a two-game swing against a team with the team we’re battling with to get into the playoffs,” Hennessey said.
It was the second time this season that Tulsa rallied to win after trailing going into the bottom of the ninth. Jared Walker, who was in a 4-for-41 slump, tied the game at 2 with a one-out solo homer off Franco Terrero (2-4). It was his eighth homer of the season but only second since May 23. Tulsa relievers Michael Boyle and Andre Scrubb (6-1) combined for four shutout innings.
Attendance comparison (41 dates): 2019: 241,631; 2018: 221,601.