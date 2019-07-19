Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Matt Milburn (5-6, 5.68 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Parker Curry (2-4, 3.28)
Season series: Drillers lead 5-2
Promotions: Fireworks
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Midland (Christmas in July; Kids Eat Free)
Driller bits
Prospects rankings: The Drillers have eight of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ top-30 prospects in Baseball America’s updated mid-season rankings. Catcher Keibert Ruiz is No. 3, behind former Drillers Gavin Lux and Dustin May. Other current Drillers in the top 30 are Jo Jo Gray (7), Cristian Santana (14), Jordan Sheffield (16), Cody Thomas (21), Edwin Uceta (23), Omar Estevez (25) and Connor Wong (28).
Estevez rests: Estevez, who didn’t play Friday, is batting .200 with two RBIs in 12 games since coming off the injured list. He was batting .333 in 31 games before suffering a hamstring injury May 14.
Hot and cold: Drillers outfielder Carlos Rincon is batting .286 in his last 12 games, but has gone 23 games without a homer after hitting four in his first 23.
Attendance comparison (48 dates): 2019: 275,061; 2018: 254,048.