Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Angel Rondon (3-1, 2.98 ERA); Tulsa, RHP J.D. Martin (2-6, 5.26)
Season series: Drillers lead 13-7.
Promotions: Bark In the Park — Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs, with proper vaccination records through the Arvest and Oil Derrick entrances, to enjoy the game from the Busch Terrace or grass berm.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. July 16 vs. Frisco ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Helping himself: Edwin Uceta leads Drillers pitchers in hits with three in only seven at-bats. He singled home the tying run in the second inning Monday.
“We had a first-and-third situation with one out and I had no thought about bunting him there because of what he’s done for us, especially on his first AB (at-bat),” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He had a line drive to center field, just a great at-bat.”
Uceta allowed three runs in five innings.
‘He gave us what we needed without his best stuff,” Hennessey said. “He made big pitches in key situations.”
Power drought: Neither Tulsa’s Chris Parmelee, who won the Texas League Home Run Derby on June 25, nor Cody Thomas, who was the runner-up, have homered since the all-star event at ONEOK Field.
Unlucky in right: Both starting right fielders Tuesday — Springfield’s Scott Hurst and Tulsa’s Parmelee — left the game in the first four innings because of injuries. It was the second consecutive night that a Springfield right fielder was injured early in the game.
Roster move: The Drillers placed pitcher Edward Paredes on the injured list. Paredes pitched an inning Monday and was the winner.
Allen subs: Springfield coach Brandon Allen is filling in as the Cardinals’ manager during this series as Joe Kruzel is on vacation.
Attendance comparison (43 dates): 2019: 251,035; 2018: 232,445.