Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Frisco, RHP Jason Bahr (0-2, 6.00 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Justin De Fratus (5-5, 4.36 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 6-1

Promotions: Bark in the Park – Bring your furry friend to ONEOK Field for a night together at the ballpark. Dogs get in for free (owners must provide up to date vaccination records) and can enter the stadium at the Oil Derrick and Arvest/Brady Street Entrance for seating on the GA Lawn and Busch Terrace. Dogs are not permitted in the seating bowl.

Procyshen to IL: Drillers catcher Jordan Procyshen was placed on the seven-day injured list Tuesday. The 26-year old Canadian has hit .167 with a home run and two walks over two stints in Tulsa during the 2019 season. Procyshen’s injury is unknown.

Wong makes Drillers debut: Conner Wong was called up from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga to take Procyshen’s place and made his first Double-A appearance with Tulsa Tuesday night. Wong, a catcher and infielder, started at second base for the Drillers in their 5-2 loss to Frisco and went 1-for-3 at the plate with a ground-rule double. The 23-year old Texan hit .245 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in 71 games in the California League this season.

Four-year anniversary: Wednesday marks four years since Drillers pitcher Chris Anderson tossed the first nine-inning complete game in ONEOK Field’s history in 2015. Anderson, then 24-years old, struck out eight and retired the final eight Northwest Arkansas batters in a 2-1 Tulsa win. The right-handed pitcher earned 12 wins over two seasons with the Drillers before moving on to the Minnesota Twins organization and later retired from baseball.

Attendance comparison (45 dates): 2019: 259,987; 2018: 241,756.

