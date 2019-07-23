Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP, Jo Jo Gray (0-1, 5.06 ERA); Frisco, RHP Jason Bahr (0-2, 5.92)
Season series: Drillers lead 7-2.
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 1 vs. NW Arkansas (Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Looking ahead: After Tuesday’s open date, the Drillers open a seven-game road trip Wednesday at Frisco. The Drillers’ trip also will take them to Midland. Tulsa just finished a 3-4 homestand against those Texas League South Division teams. But overall this season, the Drillers are 23-11 against the South compared to 30-36 against the North.
Anniversary: Wednesday is the second anniversary of Scott Hennessey’s debut as Drillers manager. Hennessey has a 165-132 overall record.
Suspension ends: Drillers reliever Michael Boyle is expected to be available to pitch Wednesday after being suspended 10 games by the Texas League after he was ejected from the July 10 game when pine tar was discovered on his glove.
Attendance comparison (51 dates): 2019: 292,935; 2018: 267,784.