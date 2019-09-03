Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Texas League North Division finals: Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Radio: KTBZ-1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP JoJo Gray (3-2, 2.75 ERA); Arkansas, TBA
Season series: Travelers lead 21-9.
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Arkansas (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Awards sweep: The Drillers swept the Texas League’s final weekly awards as Connor Wong was named the hitter of week for Aug. 26-Sept. 2 and Markus Solbach was the top pitcher. Wong batted .520 with four home runs and 12 RBIs, and had six three-hit games in an eight-game span. Solbach won both of his starts and didn’t allow an earned run in 13⅓ innings. It was the second time in four weeks that the Drillers swept the awards.
Power grab: Tulsa outfielder and former Oklahoma quarterback Cody Thomas is the TL home run champion with 23. Tulsa’s DJ Peters won the title last year with 29. Thomas was third in RBIs with 76.
Santana returns: Drillers infielder Cristian Santana, who finished third in the TL hitting race at .301, went 0-for-3 Monday in his first game since being sidelined Aug. 6 by a quad injury.
Roster moves: Relief pitcher Sven Schueller, who made his Drillers debut Saturday, was placed on the temporary inactive list so he could join the German national team for the European Baseball Championships in Germany. Solbach, who also is on the German team, will remain with the Drillers throughout the TL playoffs.
On the road: The Drillers were 35-34 in road games, including 6-9 at Arkansas. The Travelers were 41-29 on the road, including 12-3 in Tulsa.
Team comparisons: Tulsa led the TL in hitting at .263 and homers with 164 and was second in runs at 650. Arkansas was fifth in hitting at .247, fifth in homers with 107 and seventh in runs with 549. Arkansas led the TL with a 3.02 ERA and Tulsa was second at 3.48.