Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Texas League Championship Series Game 3, Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ-1430
Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Kyle Lloyd (8-7, 4.34 ERA regular season; 1-0, 2.35 playoffs); Tulsa, RHP Markus Solbach (5-1, 2.57 regular season; 1-0, 1.69 playoffs)
Promotions: Televisions giveaway — During the game, six fans will win a 50-inch smart TV. Every fan who has a ticket to the game will receive a form to fill out for the drawings.
On deck: Game 4, 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Amarillo ($2 drinks)
Driller bits
Elite company: Jeter Downs, who hit three home runs Wednesday, is the seventh Drillers player in their 43-year history to accomplish the feat. Others were Fernando Tatis Sr. (1997), Craig Monroe (2000), Travis Hafner (2001), Jason Moore (2002), Jacob Scavuzzo (2017) and Cody Thomas (2019) — all during the regular season. The last five times it has occurred on the road.
Notable: The Drillers’ 18 runs and 18 hits Wednesday were season highs as was Downs’ five runs scored. Michael Boyle’s win Wednesday was his first since July 1.
Reversal of fortune: The Drillers’ 18 runs set a Tulsa pro baseball record for a playoff game. They gave up that many runs in an 18-8 loss in Game 2 of the 1999 TLCS at Wichita. Tulsa has allowed three homers by a player in a playoff game twice — both were with Springfield — Mark Hamilton in 2007 and Chris Swauger in 2012. Downs is only the fifth TL player to achieve the feat in the postseason.
Hot hitters: Connor Wong and Donovan Casey have hit safely in all seven playoff games. Wong is batting .444 during the playoffs and Casey is at .429.
Attendance comparison (3 dates — playoffs): 2019: 7,523; 2018: 7,951.