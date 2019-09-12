Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...CREEK...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN WAGONER...SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE...NORTHWESTERN OKMULGEE AND TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT... AT 711 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 4 MILES EAST OF WYNONA TO 4 MILES WEST OF SKIATOOK TO NEAR SAND SPRINGS TO 4 MILES WEST OF KELLYVILLE TO 3 MILES SOUTHEAST OF SHAMROCK. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... BRISTOW... OWASSO... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... MANNFORD... DRUMRIGHT... KIEFER... BARNSDALL... SPERRY... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 182 AND 247. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA.