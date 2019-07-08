Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Alex FaGalde (1-1, 0.71 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Parker Curry (1-3, 3.79)
Season series: Drillers lead 13-6.
Promotions: $2 Tuesday — General admission lawn tickets are $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for only $2 each. In addition, fans can save $2 on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, from 6 to 8 p.m., Busch and Busch Light will be on sale for $2 on the concourse behind home plate and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Springfield (Bark In the Park)
Driller bits
Comeback victory: For the second consecutive Monday night, Zach McKinstry had the winning hit against Springfield as his go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning propelled the Drillers to a 6-4 win over the Cardinals in the opener of a three-game series at ONEOK Field. The Drillers (47-40 overall, 10-8 second half) have won three in a row.
Springfield (37-51, 7-11) led 4-3 going into the bottom of the sixth. Errol Robinson led off with a single against starter Evan Krucyznski (2-4) and then would have been thrown out by 10 feet trying to steal second, but eluded the tag. With one out, pinch-hitter Cody Thomas doubled home Robinson. After McKinstry’s tiebreaking hit that greeted reliever Connor Jones, Cristian Santana added a two-out RBI single for a 6-4 lead.
Nolan Long and Victor Gonzalez closed out the win as they combined for three hitless innings. Gonzalez, recently moved to the bullpen, picked up his first save in six pro seasons.
“They were lights out,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “We wanted to see how Gonzalez would react in that situation and he was just fabulous with his fastball and slider.”
Web gems: Center fielder Logan Landon’s diving catch robbed Krucyznski of a hit in the second inning although the Cardinals got a sacrifice fly out of the play. Drillers right fielder Chris Parmelee threw out a runner at third to end the second.
”Our overall outfield play has saved us a bunch of runs (during the winning streak),” Hennessey said.
Springfield right fielder Luke Nootbaar made two defensive plays that saved runs before leaving after four innings due to an apparent leg injury.
Alumni report: Gavin Lux and Dustin May, who were promoted from Tulsa to Oklahoma City two weeks ago, played for the National League in the Futures Game on Sunday. May tossed a perfect, eight-pitch inning and Lux went 0-for-2.
Attendance comparison (42 dates): 2019: 246,040; 2018: 228,564.