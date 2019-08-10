Summary: Connor Wong had two hits, including his first home run of the season, and drove in two runs to lead the Tulsa Drillers to a 4-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night in Springdale, Arkansas.
Notes: Wong gave the Drillers a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning when he singled in Cody Thomas, who had tripled with two outs. ... Neither team scored again until the sixth, when Wong led off with a homer to left-center field to make it 3-1. ... Each team scored a run via sacrifice fly in the ninth inning for the final score. ... Tulsa’s Drew Avans was 3-for-5 with two doubles. Wong and Chris Parmelee each drove in two runs for the Drillers. ... Edwin Uceta (5-2) went 5⅔ innings for Tulsa, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five. He walked three. ... Luis Vasquez struck out two in the ninth for his fourth save.
Up next: 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Northwest Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430