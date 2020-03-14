On Saturday, the ECHL Board of Governors approved the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
The league, of which the Tulsa Oilers are a member, had previously announced it was suspending play due to the threat of the coronavirus.
In a statement, ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said the decision did not come lightly.
“... As each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision,” Crelin said in part in the release. “Our game and our product are based on our fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and players at one of our many facilities around the continent. Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same.”
The Oilers end the 2019-20 season with a record of 29-26-7-1, 66 points, and in fourth place in the ECHL Mountain Division.