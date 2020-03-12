The ECHL announced Thursday that the 2019-20 season has been suspended until further notice, citing concerns and uncertainties over COVID-19 (coronavirus).
All Oilers games, home and away, including this weekend’s games, are suspended until further notice.
"Our fans, players and staff’s safety is our No. 1 concern," the Oilers said in a statement. "At this time, there is no information on a new schedule for the remaining games."
Before Thursday's announcement, the Oilers had nine games remaining in the regular season, including three home games at the BOK Center.
The ECHL and its member teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation, the team said.
The Thursday afternoon announcement followed the news of the cancellation or postponement of the majority of pro and college sporting events for the foreseeable future.