For the third consecutive year, a Tulsa Drillers starting pitcher delivered a terrific performance in the decisive Game 5 of the Texas League North Division finals.
On Sunday afternoon, it was Edwin Uceta, who worked the first six innings as he combined with Luis Vasquez on a six-hitter to lead the Drillers past the Arkansas Travelers 5-1 at ONEOK Field.
The Drillers, after beating the Travelers 3 games to 2 in the best-of-5 series for the second year in a row, will look for their second consecutive pennant when they face the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the best-of-5 TL finals. The first two games will be in Amarillo, starting Tuesday night.
In 2017, Tulsa's Dennis Santana threw seven shutout innings in Game 5 of the North finals and Mitchell White did the same last year. Uceta nearly matched that in Sunday's steamy conditions that were about 25 degrees warmer than last year.
Uceta, the Drillers' top winner with a 7-2 record in the regular season, shut out the Travelers on three hits through six innings, needing only 60 pitches.
"Eddie did a great job, throwing strikes the whole time," said Drillers catcher Connor Wong, who went 2-for-4 with a RBI. "He had three pitches working and kept them off balance."
After giving up singles to the first two hitters, Uceta retired 18 of the next 20 batters -- with one runner coming on an error. Santana and Uceta are right-handers from the Dominican Republic and Uceta is 21, just as Santana was in '17.
"It was very similar to Santana two years ago," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "I felt 100 percent confident with him (Uceta) on the mound. He was lights out. I couldn't be more proud of him. He was confident and attacked hitters."
Uceta, however, was not the same after the bottom of the sixth took about 40 minutes as the Drillers scored twice for a 5-0 lead. In the seventh, he allowed a walk and two sharp singles, leaving a bases-loaded jam with no outs for Vasquez, a 33-year-old, also from the Dominican.
"Sending him (Uceta) back out for the seventh was my fault," Hennessey said. "He just got cold a little bit."
Vasquez, however, got out of the jam allowing only one run, and retired nine of 10 batters to register his second save of the series.
"With a 5-0 lead I told (pitching coach) Bork, let's win it or lose it with Vasquez," Hennessey said referring to Dave Borkoiwski. "Vasquez has been throwing the ball good, has a plus-fastball and slider. He's just a veteran presence. I knew the moment wouldn't be too much for him."
Although the Travelers had momentum after a Game 4 win, the Drillers had the pitching edge as Arkansas had to piece together the game with relievers. Joey Gerber made his first pro start and pitched three shutout innings in his longest pro outing.
But the Drillers, who led the TL with 169 homers this season, broke through for five runs over the next three innings against Jack Anderson and Aaron Fletcher, without an extra-base hit.
Tulsa scored two in the fourth on four singles -- Cody Thomas' line-droive hit drove in the first run and Omar Estevez's infield hit that eluded Anderson scored Wong.
Wong's two-out RBI single off Fletcher, a former University of Houston teammate, made it 3-0 in the fifth. An inning later, Errol Robinson and Drew Avans had two-out RBI singles that made it 5-0 and that would be plenty with Vasquez available to back up Uceta.
"Every at-bat was grinding, we didn't win with the long ball," Avans said. "There were just a lot of singles, grind-out at-bats, timely hitting and getting the job done. I'm just glad to get out of this series, they're a tough team."
Arkansas, which is the eighth consecutive team with the TL's best record not to reach the finals, entered Sunday with a 13-4 record this season at ONEOK Field, and its dominance over the Drillers during the regular season (21-9) helped make Sunday even more meaningful for Hennessey.
"This one honestly is the best feeling," Hennessey said about the three division titles. "This one was a lot harder, the grind was tough, all the credit goes to the guys. I couldn't be more happy."