The Oklahoma State and Oklahoma softball teams had players named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team, the league announced Friday.
All 11 OSU players were first-team honorees, with Chelsea Alexander and Mackenzie Thomas leading the way with 4.0 grade point averages. Only two other players in the conference were nominated with a 4.0 GPA.
OU senior Nicole Mendes, junior Lynnsie Elam, sophomores Kinsey Koeltzow and Grace Lyons and redshirt freshman Brooke Vestal also earned first-team accolades.
OU senior Shannon Saile was a second-team honoree, as were OSU seniors Sydney Springfield and Shalee Brantley; juniors Sydney Pennington, Michaela Richbourg and Gabby Sprang; sophomores Chyenne Factor, Mady Lohman, Taylor Tuck; and redshirt freshman Kelly Maxwell.