Five runners from Russia are in town to compete in the Williams Route 66 Marathon on Sunday, part of a special cultural exchange program with Tulsa’s sister city, Zelenograd, a suburb of Moscow.
The Russians didn’t all know each other before arriving in Green Country (each independently responding to a solicitation to come for the marathon), but they do now, united by a love of running, as they participate in different races throughout the weekend.
Just a day into his visit, Dmitry Antonov already had enjoyed running in Tulsa, taking in a training jog on Friday along Riverside Drive.
“Very beautiful track along the river. I had a morning warm-up run there. What a great place to jog, to train, to run,” said Antonov, 37, who has been to the United States before — to run in the Boston Marathon, as well as Austin, Texas. “We will see with the event itself (on Sunday), but I hope everything will be great. I’m looking forward to participating and maybe come back (another time) for the full marathon because I chose to run the half-marathon.
“But I have a lot of running experience, I compete in all distances. I compete indoor, outdoor, starting from 800 meters indoor to two marathons. I have run 16 (full) marathons, including Berlin and Boston.”
Alexey Chernayev, a 32-year-old electronics engineer, had only been in Tulsa for several hours by Friday afternoon, but he already was having a great time.
“I like the city and I like the people. The people here are amazing,” said Chernayev, who has only been running for about two years. “We have host families for every one of us (as part of the program), and they’re extremely nice and good with us. Everyone is super cool, very nice, lovely people.”
Chernayev ran in the 5K race Saturday and also will also attempt his first half-marathon on Sunday.
“I’ve only done 5Ks,” Chernayev said. “I’m not super-focused on the result — I’m more into the cultural exchange. The half-marathon, I will do it for fun, probably just jogging. I’m not super-serious about that. I just want to finish.”
Upon arriving in the U.S., Chernayev missed his connecting flight from Chicago, so keeping with the spirit of his visit, he ended up taking a Greyhound bus along the actual Route 66 to Tulsa. After the marathon, he plans to continue following Route 66 westward, perhaps all the way to California.
“I thought it would be really interesting to experience Route 66 in this way,” he said. “I don’t have a super-strict plan, but I would like to do that. Why not? After this event, I have like two weeks of paid vacation and I’m completely free.”
The excursion was set up by a local company, Tulsa Global Alliance, which has transported people to and from Zelenograd as part of the sister city connection since 1992.
“We know there are some running competitions here, Route 66 Marathon, also Tulsa Run, and at the same time, in our town, Zelenograd, we have also well-known half-marathon and we have a winter marathon, on the snow outside,” Antonov said. “It’s relating to the second World War, because they fought outside Moscow, exactly in the forest where the running (takes place). There are a lot of things related to this historic moment. And as part of program of sister towns, we come here to run.”