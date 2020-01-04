A woman with a remarkable path to her current position as a professional fishing guide will be keynote speaker at the Oklahoma Flyfishers ninth annual Fly Tying Extravaganza on Jan. 18 at the Creek County Fairgrounds.
After 30 years as a social worker, coordinator and case manager, Kim Rowland Dollins of Heber Springs, Arkansas now is owner of Ryder’s Run Guide Service, a guide service for one of the state’s best trout streams, Little Red River.
In addition to learning tips for fishing the Little Red, anglers will hear her passion for fly fishing and hear the story of her re-invented life as a guide living on the banks of the Little Red and lending her skills of the sport to men, women and children up and down the river.
An active member of the Heber Springs community, she also serves with Trout Unlimited and is active with Casting For Recovery, which is a program for women recovering from breast cancer, and The Mayfly Project, a program that builds relationships with children in foster care through fly fishing.
The family-oriented event runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located just off the I-44 Turner Turnpike at the Kellyville exit on Route 66.
Fly tiers from the four-state area come to the extravaganza to share their skills. Visitors can watch fly tying demonstrations, learn how to tie and learn about new techniques and materials.
Mark Ballew will be on site with his award-winning barbecue, and raffles will be held for a half-day guided trip on the Little Red, fly-fishing accessories, gift certificates and more.
For details find the Oklahoma Flyfishers on Facebook, see the website at oklahomaflyfishers.org or contact Ray Yee, 918-808-3208.