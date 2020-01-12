From simple beginnings in 1987, the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals has grown into a premier racing event.
Only 40-plus drivers raced in that first event that was won by the late USAC champion Rich Vogler. Fast forward to 2020, and the entry list has grown to 357 drivers from 40 states plus Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.
This year's event begins Monday inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Expo Square, and Sunday, fans had an opportunity to stroll the pits and visit with drivers and teams during the first-ever Chili Bowl Fan Fest.
Fans got to visit with drivers from NASCAR, IndyCar and various top National dirt racing groups.
Kyle Jones of Muskogee took advantage of the free pit access to bring his wife and two kids to look around.
“It is pretty cool to look around and see all the drivers and what they have invested in their cars,” Jones said. “Tickets are always sold out, so you can come here and bring the kids and it's not so crowded.”
Jones plans to come back late in the week and watch from the stands.
“Me and the wife will come back Friday night.”
Donny Rowan from Broken Arrow brought his wife Stephanie and sons Hunter and Ryan and were relaxing in the stands overlooking the track.
“I usually come out for the Tulsa Shootout,” Rowan said. “Chili Bowl is exciting but there is a lot of people. My wife has never been to the Chili Bowl so I thought I would bring her to see what it is like.
“I am having a blast,” Stephanie said.
Rowan hopes to come back for the finals.
“I plan to Saturday if I can sweet talk the wife,” Rowan said with a smile.
Headlining this year's field are six previous Chili Bowl winners, including three-time defending champion and NASCAR Cup Series rookie Christopher Bell of Norman, Five-time winner Sammy Swindell, Two-time winner Rico Abreu, Damion Gardner, Tim McCreadie, and John Heydenreich.
Besides Bell, NASCAR is well represented with Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, J.J. Yeley, has Brisco, Justin Allgaier, and Ryan Newman. It will be Newman’s first Chili Bowl appearance.
The NTT IndyCar Series is represented with Andretti Motorsports driver Conor Daly returning along with rookie James Davison. Daly finished 10th in the 2019 Indy 500.
Four World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series regulars are entered, including reigning WoO champion Brad Sweet, 10-time champion Donny Schatz, Owasso native and 2013 champion Daryn Pittman and 51-time WoO feature winner David Gravel.
USAC is represented by Dave Darland, Justin Grant, Chris Windom, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Jerry Coons, Jr., Logan Seavey, C.J. Leary, Zeb Wise, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Andrew Layser, and Broken Arrow competitors Jason McDougal and Brady Bacon.
The drivers hit the track on Monday for practice followed by the first of five qualifying nights. Only the top two finishers in each night's A-Feature will lock into Saturday’s 55-lap finale.
Tuesday nights show will feature the annual Vacuworx Race of Champions and Friday the top 10 feature lock-ins will compete in a pole dash to determine where they will start in Saturday’s feature.