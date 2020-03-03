FC Tulsa added strength to its backline on Tuesday with the signing of Major League Soccer veteran defender Kevin Garcia. Garcia has spent the past four seasons under contract with the Houston Dynamo organization, spending time with both the Dynamo in MLS and its USL Championship affiliate, Rio Grande Valley FC Toros. The 29-year-old was signed after spending a week on trial with FC Tulsa this spring.
“The addition of Kevin Garcia to our back line immediately improves our team in all phases of the game,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a media release. “Kevin is very comfortable in possession, which will allow our attacking players more time to take up more advanced positions, and also comes with great intangibles as an experienced professional. I envision Kevin’s communication and organizational skills will make him a leader for FC Tulsa, and he will elevate the team’s overall performance with his qualities.”