FC Tulsa bolstered its defense Wednesday, announcing the signing of defenders Maximiliano “Maxi” Schenfeld and Callum Chapman-Page, both formerly of Miami FC of the USL Championship.
The two additions, pending league and federation approval, give FC Tulsa four players signed from Miami FC, the league’s newest club.
Schenfeld, 27, spent the 2019 season with Miami FC where he won the NISA East Coast Championship alongside fellow FC Tulsa newcomers Ariel Martínez, Darío Suárez and Chapman-Page.
The defender also has experience winning in the U.S. Open Cup with a lower division club. In 2018, Schenfeld was a starter for NPSL’s Miami United FC as it advanced to the fourth round of the Cup before falling to Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer.
"Maxi is a very technical left fullback that’s useful in establishing and maintaining possession,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “His ability to pass in tight space and play forward will help our midfield and attacking players have time to evaluate and find space. Maxi also has the grit and composure to defend in wide areas 1-v-1 against quick opponents.”
Said Schenfeld, “I’m very happy to be a part of FC Tulsa for the 2020 season. I cannot wait to arrive to the city and start the preseason. I hope this year is going to be memorable for all of the Tulsa family.”
From Nottingham, England, Chapman-Page was a key piece of Miami FC’s success in 2019, appearing in 13 matches scoring twice and adding an assist. Like Schenfeld, Chapman-Page also has experience in the U.S. Open Cup, playing in one match in the 2019 tournament for Miami FC.
“Callum is the epitome of a competitor and ball winning central defender,” Nsien said. “He takes aerial and defensive duels personally and likes to win them all. He is confident on the ball and has a good range of short and long passing. Callum is very athletic and will add some steel and presence to our back line.”
Said Chapman-Page, “I am excited to play alongside such a talented roster, and we expect to achieve big things at FC Tulsa this season. I look forward to meeting and playing in front of the fans in the new year.”
FC Tulsa’s roster now stands at 13 players, four of whom are defenders.