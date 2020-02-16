FC Tulsa and Saint Louis FC played to a 1-1 draw in a preseason match Sunday at Titan Sports Complex.
The teams played three 40-minute periods instead of the standard two 45-minute halves. Tulsa took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Dario Suarez in the 35th minute. Marlon had the assist. The lead held until the 90th minute, when Saint Louis' Tyler Blackwood scored the equalizer. For the second consecutive preseason match, Tulsa's starting defense did not allow a goal.
FC Tulsa will face Oral Roberts in a preseason match at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Holland Hall.