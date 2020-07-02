FC Tulsa finally has a schedule for the rest of its season.
On Thursday, the United Soccer League unveiled schedules for its modified short season after the original season was suspended March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. FC Tulsa's 13-week schedule features 15 matches, including eight home games at ONEOK Field.
“The schedule will be demanding for everyone,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “Although they’ve regionalized the competition, there is a short turnaround on numerous occasions. This season will require squad depth and well-managed player rotation. I would describe this competition as a long sprint. It’s been great work from the league and clubs to get everyone back on the field.”
The USL matches for reopening weekend includes FC Tulsa traveling to rival OKC Energy FC. The rivalry matchup will start at 6 p.m. July 13 and be broadcast on ESPN2. It will be the first nationally televised match in club history for FC Tulsa.
"An OKC matchup out of the gate should definitely get the competitive spirit back into our team," Nsien said. "With a short season, three points on the line, versus OKC, nationally televised on ESPN2, it’s what competitors live for.”
FC Tulsa and OKC Energy are in Group D, which also features Austin Bold FC, Rio Grande Valley FC and San Antonio FC. FC Tulsa will play each group member three times. FC Tulsa's remaining three games play will be against Sporting KC II, Saint Louis FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
FC Tulsa's season-opening tie against Sacramento Republic FC also counts as part of the schedule and toward points for standings.
FC Tulsa's season restart at OKC Energy FC will be its first of four road games, most likely because the club shares ONEOK Field with the Tulsa Drillers of the Texas Collegiate League, whose season is played only in July this year because of COVID-19.
FC Tulsa will host San Antonio FC on Aug. 12 in its home opener. The season will conclude with a three-game homestead Sept. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 3. The club will also host rival OKC Energy FC twice, on Sept. 12 and Sept. 30.
“We’re glad to be back in action,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said. “We’ve been working hard during these past four months to ensure that we’re ready when play returns, and we’re excited to begin that return with a derby match against OKC. It’s an incredible opportunity for us to be the first professional league to return to our home venues and for our matches to be airing on the ESPN linear platform.”
Schedule
Times TBA
July: 13 at OKC Energy FC, 6 p.m.; 23 at Austin Bold FC
August: 1 at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8 at Saint Louis FC, 12 San Antonio FC, 19 Austin Bold FC, 22 at San Antonio FC, 29 Sporting Kansas City II
September: 2 Rio Grande Valley FC, 5 at Austin Bold FC, 12 OKC Energy FC, 19 at Rio Grande Valley FC, 26 San Antonio FC, 30 OKC Energy FC
October: 3 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Gallery: How to photograph fireworks even if you only brought your phone
Bring a tripod
Starting off
Don't let your camera trick you
Take many photos, and make adjustments
Don't bump the camera when you open the shutter
Blobs of white light?
Don't make the shutter speed too fast
Nice photos with hand-held cameras
Think about your location
Background and foreground
Plan ahead; stake out a good spot
Taking photos with a phone
Have fun!
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Summer Special! Patio Covers Sunrooms & Decks. No Job Too Big or Too Small. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.