FC Tulsa announced Monday it is bringing back one of its veteran leaders, captain Cyprian Hedrick.
The 2020 season will be his eighth season in the USL Championship. The center back played every minute in 33 of Tulsa's 34 matches this past season. As a defender, he contributed one goal and one assist while recording 176 clearances, the second-most of any USL Championship player.
Hedrick ranks in the top 12 of active USL Championship players in appearances and minutes played. He joins forward Marlon and midfielder Cristhian Altamirano as players announced to FC Tulsa's 2020 roster.