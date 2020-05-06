Another step was taken toward professional soccer returning to Tulsa.
The United Soccer League announced Wednesday morning that teams, including FC Tulsa, can open outdoor fields for non-contact training in small groups and training rooms for player treatment on Monday.
Training groups can be no more than four players, one athletic trainer and one member of the club’s technical staff.
The USL stated its rules operate under the guidance of local and state health authorities, therefore, clubs in areas where stay-at-home orders are still in place must still follow those regulations.
This ruling came after the USL announced Thursday it was extending its training moratorium through May 15. Last week’s announcement also stated the league’s originally scheduled May 10 target date to play matches was extended indefinitely.
The USL also said it still plans to play a full schedule this year after suspending the season March 12.
Find out which restaurants are open, offering curbside service, delivery and more