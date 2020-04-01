XPO

FC Tulsa is one of 32 United Soccer League clubs that will compete in the USL eCup: Rocket League Edition, which started Wednesday. 

The tournament was created while the league and the rest of the sports world is on hold because of COVID-19 concerns. Because of the lack of sports to broadcast, ESPN announced Wednesday it will air the Esport tournament on its digital platforms. 

The tournament will be structured like the World Cup, with eight groups and the top two teams from each group advancing to a 16-team single-elimination bracket.  

Every team will play on behalf of a local charity, with FC Tulsa representing the Tulsa Area United Way and its Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund. Tuesday, FC Tulsa announced that 50% of profits from its "918 T-shirt" and "City Kit" will be donated to the same cause. 

Rocket League is a video game that features rocket-powered cars trying to knock soccer balls into goals. 

FC Tulsa's first match is at 4 p.m. Friday on WatchESPN against Memphis 901 FC. Competing for FC Tulsa in the tournament is John Horlander, Reilly Maguire and T.C. Brewster, as clubs are not required to have players as representatives. Horlander and Brewster are part of FC Tulsa's front office staff.

