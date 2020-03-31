FC Tulsa is stepping up to help with the COVID-19 pandemic locally.
The club announced Tuesday it’s donating 50% of all profits from its “918 T-shirt” and “City Kit” to the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund through the partnership of the Tulsa Area United Way and the Tulsa Community Foundation. Both were designed with the city of Tulsa in mind.
“Our club hashtag of #ForTulsa is more than just a social media slogan, it’s how we want to operate as a professional sports franchise in this city,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said in a release. “Now more than ever, we will strive to do our part for this great community. Although we aren’t currently playing matches, we won’t stop investing in Tulsa.”
FC Tulsa debuted its “918 T-shirt” a few weeks ago to pay homage to Tulsa’s area code. The shirt is black and features “918” interlocked with a golden scissor-tailed flycatcher, Oklahoma’s state bird and the focal point of the club’s crest.
The “City Kit” was also designed with Tulsa in mind, including the dreamcatcher from the city flag on the nape of the neck. That and FC Tulsa’s other home jersey was unveiled in late February.
The T-shirt and kit are available on the club's website
Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are closed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 threat.
Spring has sprung in Tulsa, but since the Philbrook Museum of Art and its gardens are closed, enjoy these pictures.
