Summary: FC Tulsa opened the 2020 season late Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Sacramento Republic FC in Sacramento, California.
Notes: Sacramento's Drew Skundrich scored in the 42nd minute, and held the lead all the way until the 79th minute, when FC Tulsa's Rodrigo da Costa scored to even the match at 1-1. Lebo Moloto had the assist for Tulsa. ... The score held the rest of the way and both teams walked away with a point.
Up next: FC Tulsa begins the first of three consecutive home matches on Saturday, March 14 against New Mexico United. Game time is 7 p.m. at ONEOK Field. ... FC Tulsa also has home matches set for March 17 against Rio Grande Valley and March 21 against Las Vegas Lights FC.