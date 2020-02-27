FC Tulsa announced Thursday it has partnered with FOX23 and My41 to be the club’s official television broadcast partner. Twenty-nine of FC Tulsa’s 34 USL Championship matches this season, including all 17 home matches, will air on FOX23’s sister station, My41 Tulsa. It’s the first time in the club’s six-year history its games will be broadcast.
“This is a groundbreaking announcement for us as we look to make this club one for Tulsa,” FC Tulsa President James Cannon said in a release. “We want to give our fans an outlet to watch and follow FC Tulsa at home and on the road. With this partnership, we will bring FC Tulsa into the homes, free of charge, for all of Green Country.”
FC Tulsa starts its season on the road against Sacramento Republic FC on March 7. Its home opener will be against New Mexico United at 7 p.m. March 14 at ONEOK Field.