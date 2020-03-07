FC Tulsa announced this season's captains on Saturday.
“We’ve chosen Ariel Martínez as the captain and Bradley Bourgeois as vice-captain,” coach Michael Nsien said. “Ariel’s winning mentality and constant pursuit of perfection is exactly what we are looking for in terms of what leadership looks like daily. Bradley has so many excellent qualities as a professional at such a young age, he will help drive the culture towards the club’s new heights.”
Martínez was signed this offseason from The Miami FC this offseason, where he was a prolific goal scorer and assist provider over his four seasons.
Bourgeois, another new signing, played four years at the University of Tulsa, and one previous season with Tulsa Roughnecks FC in 2017 before moving to Nashville SC for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.