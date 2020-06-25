The United Soccer League announced its regionalized groups Thursday, with FC Tulsa getting placed in Group D.
Group D features five teams from Oklahoma and Texas: FC Tulsa rival OKC Energy FC, and Austin Bold FC, San Antonio FC and Rio Grande Valley FC. FC Tulsa will play each club three times, making up 12 of its 15 remaining matches. The three three matches will be scheduled later.
The USL announced Wednesday its new format for a shortened season after the year was halted March 12 because of the COVID-19 crisis. As part of the new format, the league was divided into eight regionalized groups to cut back on travel.
The top two teams in points in each group will qualify for the playoffs, which will be a 16-team single-elimination tournament. FC Tulsa will start in third place in Group D standings after earning one point with a 1-1 tie against Sacramento Republic FC before the season was suspended. Having that previous match means FC Tulsa will play three more clubs that’s not in its group.
San Antonio FC and Austin Bold FC will start on top of the standings after earning three points with season-opening wins. OKC Energy FC and Rio Grande Valley FC lost their season openers.